Katy Perry sets debut for ‘The One That Got Away’ video

Katy Perry”s march toward her record-setting sixth No. 1 single from “Teenage Dream” continues this week with the release of the music video for “The One That Got Away.”

Perry will debut the clip on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on Friday, Nov. 11. The video, which stars Diego Luna, will then immediately go up on Vevo. That same day, a seven-minute, extended version of the video will play during advance screenings of Michelle Williams” new movie, “My Week with Marilyn.”

The singer has a lot riding on the song, which is No. 34 this week on the Billboard Hot 100. If the ballad can reach the Billboard Hot 100 summit, she will become the first artist in the 53-year history of the chart to land six songs from a single album there. Right now, she is tied with Michael Jackson at five.

Floria Sigismondi, who directed Perry”s otherworldly “E.T.” video, helms this clip as well. In the sneak preview below, which debuted last Friday, it”s clear that the full drama of song, every drop of it, is squeezed out in the clip, as a narrator (who, we swear, sounds like Lady Gaga) says “The past is like a handful of dust. It filters through your fingers disappearing little by little.. I wish for one day I could go back. In another life, I would do things differently.” I don”t know about the past being like a handful of dust, but I do know that life is like a box of chocolates.