Watch: Katy Perry covers Lady Gaga’s ‘Born This Way’ live

Lady Gaga shows off her powerful pipes on her latest single “Born This Way,” but another solo female superstar — Katy Perry — wants to have her turn too.

With the backing of an acoustic guitar, the “California Gurls” singer busted out an abridged rendition of the gay and equal rights anthem at a show in Paris, at Le Zenith.

It’s preceded with Perry exclaiming she’s “kind of a geek” and then later shoulder-dancing through the chorus. Her fake eyelashes go for miles.

Perry is currently on her California Dreams Tour, which is spreading out overseas now until June, when she returns to the ‘States for the North American leg here.

What do you think of her take on the track?