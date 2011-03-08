Watch: Katy Perry covers Lady Gaga’s ‘Born This Way’ live

Lady Gaga shows off her powerful pipes on her latest single “Born This Way,” but another solo female superstar — Katy Perry — wants to have her turn too.
With the backing of an acoustic guitar, the “California Gurls” singer busted out an abridged rendition of the gay and equal rights anthem at a show in Paris, at Le Zenith.
It’s preceded with Perry exclaiming she’s “kind of a geek” and then later shoulder-dancing through the chorus. Her fake eyelashes go for miles.
Perry is currently on her California Dreams Tour, which is spreading out overseas now until June, when she returns to the ‘States for the North American leg here.
What do you think of her take on the track?
She does not deserve to sing this song. GaGa is fabulous. Perry is Drabby……… She has no real talent at all. GaGa writes all her own songs.
LITTLE MONSTER 4EVER!
No, Katy DOES have real talent and DOES write her own songs, too.
I Love how she came after GaGa after the release of Alejandro comparing it to a cheap fart joke yet here she is singing one of her songs…
one minute she’s talking smack, the next minute she’s sucking up, girl is such a backstabber.
hypocrite
I think whoever wrote this needs to learn how to write correctly. Come on…too, not to (see first paragraph). Be a real writer…please?
I heard good reviews about her singing the song from GaGa’s new cover but really, EW? It doesn’t sound near as good as the reviews make it out to be.
This was a really good remake :) I love my Katy
sing your own effin music, back off, you’ll never be gaga you’ll never even get close
Proud Little Monster
I really don’t get why everyone’s Gaga over Lady Gaga. The songs are nicely written but the way she performs them you would never think that she’s a good singer. I’ve seen and heard plenty of cover versions of her songs, and EACH AND EVERY ONE OF THEM I preferred to the originals. Thus, I’ve no problem with Katy Perry going for it. At least with her it’s more about the music and less about standing out and attracting attention at all cost…
That’s precisly what she (Katy) is doing, trying to attract attention at all costs, even if it that means destroying herself in the intent. She is shinning for all the wrong reasons, including envy.
To Aiden D.: Shut up. Katy actually DOES have real talent AND writes her songs, too.