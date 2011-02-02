Watch: Katy Perry on ‘How I Met Your Mother’

#Katy Perry #How I Met Your Mother
02.02.11 8 years ago

Katy Perry will be in her more natural setting-the 2011 Grammy Awards- on Feb. 13, but before that, she”ll show up  on  “How I Met Your Mother” on Feb. 7. “How I Met Your Mother” is on CBS and the Grammys are on CBS. Hmmmm.

She plays the cousin of Zoey, played by Jennifer Morrison, and is so naive that she thinks, well, see for yourself in the clip below. Let”s just say we could sell her the London Bridge. Everyone calls her Honey, as in “Oh, honey…” They probably also say “Bless her heart,” about her a lot.

 

TOPICS#Katy Perry#How I Met Your Mother
TAGSHOW I MET YOUR MOTHERKATY PERRY

