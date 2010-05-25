Watch: Kesha gets it on with a toilet for ‘Dirty Picture’ with Taio Cruz

Nothing says romance like texting a dirty picture to your loved one. At least if you”re Taio Cruz and Ke$ha. Why are we not surprised?
I doubt we”re going to remember either one of these creatures in five years, but for now, they”re captured pop airwaves: Cruz with “Break Your Heart” and Ke$ha with “Tik Tok.” So it seems only natural to have them come together for “Dirty Picture.” The song and video start off very sweet: Cruz is driving around, sounding a little like Seal, as he sings about missing his loved one. So he asks her to send a dirty picture to get the juices flowing while they”re apart.
What follows is Cruz posing with lots of different girls and girls posing for dirty pictures in the usual totally boring, stereotypical girl-on-girl action that men never, ever seem to tire of and make women yawn. Then we get Ke$ha in her irritating speaking/singing voice taking Cruz quite literally, posing in high heels and a cut-up-to-there mini in a filthy bathroom stall.
Lots of quick cuts and a torn t-shirts and skin on skin with many different chicks later, Cruz reunites with his true love Ke$ha. In the meantime, she”s lounged on some sinks and had liquor poured over her. But since it”s all about missing the one you love, we”re really happy to see these two lovebirds connect in the end because they deserve each other. Snap away, dream babies.
What do you think of the new video?
The production’s decent, but those lyrics are abysmal! Ke$ha, you continue to underwhelm us all.
Ke$ha,
I Love the dirty picture you sent. I did not think you could be more open and honest and revealing than me, but you did it. I do not think anyone is going to be able to see it. It would take genius of epic dimensions. You rock. I love the way you did it in â€œYour Love Is My Drug.â€ Sherlock Holmes would flee from your genius, screaming. Not me. I just want to spank you, so to speak.
Thanks also for the update on David Sonenberg and DAS, at the other site. A SAD situation indeed. I was horrified when I saw the collapse of the Twin Towers. Since I live without television, the collapse seared my mind and heart. Reminds me of the current move made. But I told the truth, not my fault if they do not listen. I hope Dr. Luke finds my presence in the past amusing. I do, as they say. Rose will make a delightful mother. Loved her in â€œYour Love Is My Drug.â€ (Iâ€™ve got your number, Godel.)
Thanks for the stripper. She is hot. Really. And the Tiger. Rocked my world.
Joy to you, Rose.
i doesn’t even really seem to work as a “fun/party” song. it feels very manufactured and seems typical of most of the pop songs of today. nothing special. It’s been said before, and I’ll say it as well: underwhelming.
on a positive note though, I liked some of the cloths in the video
I’m convinced that Ke$ha’s entire career was constructed by Merriam-Webster in an attempt to revive the term “Oh Snap!” long enough to require it’s publishing in their dictionary. Now that she has served her purpose she may exit the scene.