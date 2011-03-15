Watch: Keith Urban reflects on his life in new ‘Without You’ music video

The trappings of fame mean nothing to Keith Urban without his family and lots of arty, black and white images. Check out the video to his ballad, “Without You” and you”ll see what we mean.

The clip, directed by Chris Hicky and shot on a soundstage in Hollywood, shows Urban sitting in a bedroom playing his guitar, as scenes of his life gauzily play out behind him. There”s Urban getting out of bed, shirtless (nice tattoo, man!) and dancing with wife. There”s adorable footage of a baby, though we don”t know if it is his daughter with Nicole Kidman, Sunday Rose. We”re not sure how the Eiffel Tower got in there, but we guess that comes under the “traveling, singing, it don”t mean nothing without you,” part of the lyric.

Even though Urban didn”t write the song, rarely have lyrics so matched a person”s circumstances and, just as Garth Brooks did with “The Dance,” Urban completely makes the song his own. “Without You” is the second single from Urban”s current album, “Get Closer,” and it’s one of those tunes that makes women melt into a puddle on the floor in hopes that some man will feel that way about them. Trust me.

For Urban fans, this is a red-letter day. In conjunction with the video”s availability on iTunes, the online store is discounting Urban”s entire catalog for the week.



