Watch: Kermit the Frog and the Muppets take ‘Saturday Night Live’ with Jason Segel

With “The Muppets” opening on Wednesday and this week’s host of “Saturday Night Live” being co-screenwriter and star Jason Segel it wasn’t surprising that Jim Henson’s creations returned to Rockefeller Center, um, Saturday night. Luckily for Muppets fans though, “SNL” gave the beloved group two bits on the show.

First, Kermit, Miss Piggy, Fozzy Bear, Gonzo and the whole gang crashed Segel’s opening monologue. Seems someone forgot to tell them they weren’t co-hosting with the “How I Met Your Mother” star.

Later during Weekend Update, Kermit joined anchor Seth Meyers for a spirited rendition of “Really!?! with Seth and Kermit.”

For more on this week’s episode of “Saturday Night Live” check out Ryan McGee’s excellent recap.

“The Muppets” opens nationwide on Nov. 23.