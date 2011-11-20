Watch: Kermit the Frog and the Muppets take ‘Saturday Night Live’ with Jason Segel

#The Muppets #Jason Segel
11.20.11 7 years ago

With “The Muppets” opening on Wednesday and this week’s host of “Saturday Night Live” being co-screenwriter and star Jason Segel it wasn’t surprising that Jim Henson’s creations returned to Rockefeller Center, um, Saturday night.  Luckily for Muppets fans though, “SNL” gave the beloved group two bits on the show.

First, Kermit, Miss Piggy, Fozzy Bear, Gonzo and the whole gang crashed Segel’s opening monologue.  Seems someone forgot to tell them they weren’t co-hosting with the “How I Met Your Mother” star.

Later during Weekend Update, Kermit joined anchor Seth Meyers for a spirited rendition of “Really!?! with Seth and Kermit.”

 For more on this week’s episode of “Saturday Night Live” check out Ryan McGee’s excellent recap.

“The Muppets” opens nationwide on Nov. 23.

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Muppets#Jason Segel
TAGSJASON SEGELsaturday night livethe muppets

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP