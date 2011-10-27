Watch Kirsten Dunst do nothing in one of two R.E.M. vids for ‘Belong’

Dial-A-Poem poet John Giorno has worked with a number of literary and art mainstays over the years, including Andy Warhol. It seems we have Warhol’s continuing influence to thank for R.E.M.’s “We All Go Back to Where We Belong” two music videos.

Actress Kirsten Dunst and John Giorno star in two separate videos, during which nothing happens in either. Really. Nothing warms my heart like an old man smiling as Giorno does in his twice. Dunst sits and plays coy.

The clips were shot in black and white, with high contrast, “an effect that Stipe describes as lending ‘gravity and beauty’ to the proceedings,” reads a release.

Whatever. R.E.M. has called it quits anyway. “We All Go Back to Where We Belong” is one of the previously unreleased songs to be bundled with the Athens, Ga.-born band’s 40-song retrospective “R.E.M., Part Lies, Part Heart, Part Truth, Part Garbage, 1982 – 2011,” due Nov. 15.