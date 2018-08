As if you needed another reason to watch “Parks and Recreation” (Thurs. at 8:00 p.m.), now Kristen Bell (“Veronica Mars” star, sloth lover and Dax Shepard’s baby mama) is doing a guest arc (starting this week) as Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler)’s beauty queen, upper crust nemesis from Eagleton. Will this be awesome? Nod your head, because yes, yes it will. In fact, watch this clip and get all kinds of excited about this.

Will you be watching “Parks and Rec”?