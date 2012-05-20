Watch: Kristen Wiig dances her way off of ‘Saturday Night Live’

Saturday (May 19) night’s season finale for NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” was meant to be a showcase for Mick Jagger, but the host/musical guest/Rolling Stone took a back seat in what is expected to be Kristen Wiig’s last night on the show.

The show opened looking like it was going to try to fit in as many Wiig favorites as possible, with “The Lawrence Welk” show leading into “Secret Word.” The show became a little Wiig-lite before the climactic “She’s a Rainbow.”

In that skit, Wiig plays a graduating senior, but the premise was only the most slender of frameworks to allow each “SNL” castmember to come out and dance with the “Bridemaids” Oscar nominee, a three-time Emmy nominee for “Saturday Night Live.”

Check out that final skit and we dare you not to get at least a little sniffly.