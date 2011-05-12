Watch: Jack Black returns as Master Po in ‘Kung Fu Panda 2’ clips

05.12.11

Jack Black and friends are back in animal form in this summer’s DreamWorks Animation film “Kung Fu Panda 2.”

In the film, a mysterious new villain threatens the Valley of Peace, where Master Po (Jack Black) and his friends, including martial arts masters The Furious Five, reside and train.

The film also features the voices of Angelina Jolie, Jackie Chan, David Cross, Lucy Liu, Gary Oldman and others. Check out some sneak peeks of the film’s comedy, gluttonous eating and action below.

In the first clip, Master Po (Black) and his cohorts, in dragon disguise, take down the Wolf Boss (Danny McBride) in a most peculiar way.

In this clip, Master Shifu (Dustin Hoffman) gives Po some sage advice.

See Po’s other great skill: Competitive eating.

In this clip, Po finds out that “stealth mode” is not as easy as it looks.

Finally, this action scene highlights the film’s stellar animation.

The film opens nationwide in 3D May 26. Skadoosh!

See photos of Joile and Black at the film’s photo call in Cannes here.

