Watch: Lady Antebellum’s new video for ‘We Owned The Night’

“We Owned The Night,” Lady Antebellum”s second single from third album, “Own The Night,” which is out today,” recalls a simpler time, when a trip to the penny candy store or a night of fireworks could make all right in the world.

Even though the video is set in current day, there”s a simplicity, care-free tone that de-stresses you just by watching it. It”s not the best video Lady A has made, by a longshot, but it gets the job done and captures a feeling that life seems to beat out of you as you get older–or maybe we”re just having a tough day.

Anyway, enjoy this little slice of uncomplicated joy from Lady A and read our album review

