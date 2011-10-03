Watch: Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett have fun in ‘Tramp’ video

Lady Gaga is used to putting her paws up, but now she’s a babe in arms.

The pop superstar joined forces with Tony Bennett on his “Duets II” album for “The Lady Is a Tramp,” an upbeat number from ’30s musical “Babes in Arms.” And while I don’t this this Lady is always well-suited for showtunes (particularly up against the undefeatable Bennett), the pair seem to have a really fun time, in that weirdly I-just-met-you sort of way. Gaga is fun as a filly and Tony just kind of eggs her on.

As previously reported, Bennett earned his very first No. 1 album at the age of 85 last week with the duets set.

Gaga was on hand on Saturday night — along with other musical stars like Bruce Springsteen and Stevie Wonder — to celebrate Sting’s 60th birthday at the Beacon Theater in New York.

