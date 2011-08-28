Watch: Lady Gaga as Jo Calderone in MTV VMAs monologe, performance

AP Photo

Lady Gaga’s male alter-ego Jo Calderone took over the pop singer’s spotlight for all of the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards, and opened the show with a bizarre monologue and a man-centric performance of current single “You and I.”

“At first it was sexy, and now I’m just confused,” Calderone — er — Gaga said about Gaga’s hair. Jo went on about his “relationship” with the singer, including a short diatribe about theater and reality. That’s when (s)he went over the piano and started banging out the rock tune.

Queen guitarist Brian May, who is featured on the studio track of the song, also stopped by for a guitar single. Gaga spent time between the keys and on the dance floor with her ensemble.

Gaga took home to VMAs, for Best Female Video and Video With A Message, for “Born This Way.”