Watch: Lady Gaga goes traditional in surprise New York appearance

We hardly expect conventional behavior from Lady Gaga, so it”s no surprise that even when she shows up at a place as staid and traditional at the Plaza Hotel”s Oak Room in New York , she still brings a basic hooker get-up of thigh highs, exposed garter belt and dress with cut outs.

But she was all business when it came to singing. In the clip below, she sings the great Gershwin standard, “Someone to Watch Over Me.” Somehow, we doubt it will show up on her new album, “Born This Way,” but we wonder if an album of tunes from the Great American Songbook can be far behind?

Fair warning: the video only has splashes of Lady Gaga in it, but you can hear her very well.