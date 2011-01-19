Watch: Lady Gaga previews ‘Born This Way’ track at Paris fashion show

As promised, Lady Gaga loaned a fashion show the first glimpses into her recording for “Born This Way.”

A Thierry Mugler fashion show in Paris today was soundtracked by remixed songs from Gaga’s forthcoming sophomore set. While the song titles are unavailable, they’re put to a heavy thump and some sung in German. She also threw in a few “Muglers” for stamp-approval effect. Gaga was not in attendance at the show.

Lady Gaga had written on her Twitter on Jan. 17: “I’m the musical director for the MUGLER fashion show. I’m remixing/previewing a record on Born This Way, tailored for the show + garments.”

And that’s not all. Apparently, Mugler creative director Nicola Formichetti is premiering a short film scored by Gaga’s remixed song tomorrow at noon EST; watch on Mugler.com and Stylelist.com at about that time.

“Born This Way” is out on May 23; Gaga will likely be previewing some new material when she performs at the 53rd annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 13.