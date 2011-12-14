Watch: Lana Del Rey is friends with tigers in the ‘Born to Die’ music video

Lana Del Rey has released an opulent new music video for single “Born to Die,” starring your a**hole ex-boyfriend.

The newly minted Interscope signee furthers her propensity for femme fatality in this chilly clip. Del Rey stars along a tattooed dude who obviously is no good for her, because — according to the vid, helmed by Del Rey and musician/director Woodkid — she is royalty and has the tigers to prove it.

Like “Video Games,” I dig the production on the track, and its soft edges. She just sounds bored, and bored is boring.

There’s been plenty of buzz and anti-buzz around Del Rey, partly due to the unconcealed plastic surgery on her career branding, from singer/songwriter Lizzy Grant to what’s still-manifesting today. Interscope has obviously learned some lessons about coloring in a blank (albeit, dark) slate and willing talent, as they did with Lady Gaga. But then there’s the attempt to capitalize on the internet echo-chamber, as it failed with Die Antwoord earlier this fall.

Anyway. “Born to Die” debuted earlier this month and will get an official retail drop on Jan. 23 and the album of the same name is out on Jan. 30.