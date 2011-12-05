B

Watch: Lil Wayne joins B.o.B. in the ‘Strange Clouds,’ with a T.I. cameo

This is the Lil Wayne we like: the pespeckled rapper can straight-face his own vids, but give the man room to goof around like he did recently in Birdman’s “Y U Mad” and in B.o.B’s latest, “Strange Clouds.”

The two bound around some faceless farmland, with the help of a dance routine between trailers and a T.I. cameo. B.o.B brings all his energy while Tunechi brings his smiling weirdness. Also weird — though completely unnecessary — a model gyrating on a horse. Like nobody’s ever thought of that before. There goes your budget.

“Strange Clouds” is Bobby Ray’s current single, in advance of his next full-length, which is supposed to drop in March.

As for T.I., he’s trying to get back on his, um, horse; he’s pushing new track “I’m Flexin'” featuring Big K.R.I.T. in advance of album “Trouble Man,” which has no release date currently. In the meantime, his meh-worthy VH1 reality show “T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle.”

