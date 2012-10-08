Watch: Lindsay Lohan and porn star James Deen in the first ‘Canyons’ trailer

When I posted the story earlier today about Kelly Marcel being hired to write Universal’s upcoming adaptation of “Fifty Shades Of Grey,” the last thing I imagined would be that Marcel would end up as the controversial part of the story.
Within a half-hour, though, some woman on Twitter was happy to tell me why I am wrong about Marcel as a writer to the point where she eventually started calling me names because I dared to like Marcel’s work, and no less than Bret Easton Ellis weighed in on his Twitter feed, which has proven to be reliably insane ever since he signed on. He was obsessed with “Fifty Shades Of Grey,” and he basically used Twitter to pitch his approach to the adaptation for what seemed like months on end. I guess we shouldn’t be surprised, then, that he is outraged and infuriated that he is not the man doing the job. Here’s what he had to say.
“Kelly Marcel?!? KELLY MARCEL?!? Kelly Marcel is WRITING the script for ‘Fifty Shades Of Grey’?!? THIS is the movie they want to make? ARGH.”
He followed that about ten minutes later with this one:
“Kelly Marcel: the creator of (gulp) ‘Terra Nova’ and a Mary Poppins bio-pic has been blessed by EL James and no one can stop her. Dear God.”
First, I’d like to point out that it is incredibly poor form for any writer to crap all over another writer when they got the job that you wanted. Ellis doesn’t seem to understand even the basics of professional decorum, though. His tantrum would maybe carry a bit more weight if he had not also just posted the first trailer for “The Canyons,” the movie that he wrote for Paul Schrader to direct with Lindsay Lohan and James Deen starring.
The saddest part of the entire trailer has to be the moment where it says “From the creators of ‘Hardcore’ and ‘American Psycho.'” While that is accurate, the trailer surrounding that sentence makes it look like we’re a long way from the heyday of either artist. Porn star James Deen is, if you believe the breathless profile pieces that have been written about him, ready for his mainstream moment, and it’s funny that he’s not the reason the casting looks sleazy. Using Lohan right now can only be seen as an act of near-total desperation. She has pissed away any talent she ever had, and whether she is still walking around or not, she has absolutely become a cautionary tale instead of a working actor.
The trailer is all attitude, and it looks ridiculous. The faux-grindhouse thing requires a deft touch and a real love of this type of material, and this trailer looks like it’s trying to be both serious and tongue in cheek at the same time. I think if I were the writer of the film being advertised by this trailer on this particular day, I would keep my criticisms of other writers and filmmakers to myself:
So there it is… the comeback Lindsay Lohan still believes she’s going to stage. If Twitter has taught me nothing so far this year, it has taught me that when I want an informed and insightful discourse on film, Bret Easton Ellis is one of the last places I would turn. His sour grapes routine is just the icing on the cake.
There’s no firm release date yet, but I’m sure “The Canyons” will set the world on fire as soon as it’s released.
I really want this to be fun, but it looks terrible
Love where the idea came from and in love James Deen but it looks terrible and Lohan has got to go!!!
This trailer is dumb and false – like family photos shot on Hipstamatic. They should’ve gone with a Zabriskie Point-type vibe – gorgeous people, icy tone, incredible music.
Its a pity the writer fails to understand what this TEASER trailer is…its deliberate in the Grindhouse style and there is another 2 teaser trailers to be made. It says a lot when someone writes a blog on a trailer to trash Lohan, the writer and other co-star. Its obvious no matter what Lindsay Lohan does you will trash her, I’m guessing even though you haven’t seen the movie, the trashy review has already been written…bitter much? I wish Lindsay all the best.
not to speak for Drew, but the main thrust of his point is that they’re going for a grindhouse vibe and miss big (is this any patch on the faux trailers attached to ‘Grindhouse’? – I’d argue not). The stuff about Lohan is really just a sidebar.
Don’t get me wrong I would love this film to work – they’re trying something new here – but to have this trailer as their first big statement of what the movie’s about? Sorry, but it stinks.
I’m guessing you’ve never read this site before and you’re only here because you’re making the rounds of every site that mentions Lohan and this movie to defend her honor, correct?
To make your job simpler, why don’t you just cut and paste “Leave Lindsay alone!!!!!!!!” and save yourself a lot of time?
I actually do wish everyone would leave Lindsay Lohan alone. She had no real childhood and terrible parents, so it’s not at all shocking that she is having a rough go of it at the moment. I don’t think Drew is being particularly unfair here, but the overall coverage of her tends towards easy jokes that serve no real purpose. If you met a 25 year old with a substance abuse problem that has wound up in jail a few times because of it, would your first instinct be to mock them? Making fun of the trailer is completely fair game, and it does look terrible.
The excuse of having no childhood and lousy parents is a cop-out. I have extended family who were taking care of their younger siblings because the parents were too worthless to. And those people turned out fine. Because they chose to be better than that. At some point, and adult must make adult decisions for their life and not fall back on the excuse of having a bad childhood or bad parenting. Self responsibility is tough, but it IS achievable even under the least ideal conditions.
I’m not sure how you make any judgement about this film from this teaser that we haven’t already made from the casting of Deen and Lohan. Sure, it’s a bad trailer, and there is no guarantee they can make the grindhouse thing work. But, there’s not a single scene, not a single line of dialogue, not a single dramatic moment portrayed here. So, HOW exactly do we know it will suck other than the obvious shock casting?
Drew, I love your column and I respect you as a writer. That said, can this be the absolute last time you ever mention Ellis in reference to anything? Ellis bitching about not getting what is arguably the best screenwriting gig around right now is like me bitching that I didn’t get to direct the last “Twilight” movie. In other words, not news worthy at all. The man hasn’t been relevant since “American Psycho” was published and he hasn’t written a decent book since “Less Than Zero” and that depends on who you’re talking to. Anyone who suffered through “Lunar Park” will back this up.
First I’ve heard of this film. The trailer looks…. goofy? I am not sure what the film is supposed to be, or who it wants as an audience. Lindsay Lohan could maybe come back, but based on the way the trailer is cut, and the odd faux-grindhouse tone (I assume it’s odd, not knowing what the film is) it doesn’t seem like she is interested in making Drew Barrymore-esque comeback (not that Drew was ever this far down the rabbit hole).
Also, Paul Schrader has long ago lost his touch. Remember his cut of Exorcist: the Beginning? Awful, awful, awful.
I have my doubts this will fare better.
Actually, after the “Dominion” debacle he did two of his best films. “The Walker” is a masterpiece, one of the great films of the 00s and “Adam Ressurrected” is not far behind. Here is a director that has lots to offer still. I’m not very positive on “The Canyons”, but I’m pretty much looking forward to “The Jesuit”.
I have no idea what this is supposed to be about. A play on “The Valley” for it’s porn ties? Wouldn’t it be easier to just call it “The Valley” in that case? They’re being very ambiguous with the ads and it looks like the kind of movie that’s not going to be very ambiguous in presentation, so I don’t know how well that fits. I love grindhouse stuff, but this seems like it’s trying too hard and doesn’t actually show anything “grindhouse-y.”