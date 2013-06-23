Watch: Local news reporter swears, Startled Anchorwoman reacts brilliantly

06.23.13 5 years ago

The five best things about this video, in increasing order of importance:

5) Shoulder pads.

4) Somehow a report about strawberries gets top billing over a story about the “prospect of peace talks between the U.S. and the Taliban.”

3) Young local news reporter says “Fuck me, I can’t even fucking talk” live on-air.

2) Serious anchorwoman describes said reporter’s blatant cursing as an “editing error.”

1) Startled Anchorwoman Gasping Face (SAGF).

Twitter: @HitFixChris

(Via)

Around The Web

TAGSnews anchor failnews reporter failspokane

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP