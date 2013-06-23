Watch: Local news reporter swears, Startled Anchorwoman reacts brilliantly

The five best things about this video, in increasing order of importance:
5) Shoulder pads.
4) Somehow a report about strawberries gets top billing over a story about the “prospect of peace talks between the U.S. and the Taliban.”
3) Young local news reporter says “Fuck me, I can’t even fucking talk” live on-air.
2) Serious anchorwoman describes said reporter’s blatant cursing as an “editing error.”
1) Startled Anchorwoman Gasping Face (SAGF).
Twitter: @HitFixChris
Hi, a couple comments about the #2 and #3 points you make above…. It was an editing error. It was a package being aired, not a live portion of the show. The editor dropped the wrong bit into the package. The reporter thought her blooper was going to be deleted in the edit bay. (and also there aren’t shoulder pads in her blazer. That’s just how the cut of the pattern makes it lay)