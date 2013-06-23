Watch: Local news reporter swears, Startled Anchorwoman reacts brilliantly

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The five best things about this video, in increasing order of importance:

5) Shoulder pads.

4) Somehow a report about strawberries gets top billing over a story about the “prospect of peace talks between the U.S. and the Taliban.”

3) Young local news reporter says “Fuck me, I can’t even fucking talk” live on-air.

2) Serious anchorwoman describes said reporter’s blatant cursing as an “editing error.”

1) Startled Anchorwoman Gasping Face (SAGF).

Twitter: @HitFixChris

(Via)