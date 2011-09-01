Watch: Lots of gross stuff in Shia Labeouf-directed Marilyn Manson video

From the Strange Collaborations Dept.:
We reported earlier that “Transformers” star Shia LaBeouf was preparing to get behind the camera to direct a video for ’90s shock-rocker Marilyn Manson and now you can see the R-rated result.
The actor, who has previously directed a video for rapper Cage, called the shots on “Born Villain,” which is a graphically violent short film inspired in equal measure by Luis Bunuel and Salvador Dali’s silent horror show “Un Chien Andalou,” and Shakespeare’s “MacBeth.” A companion photography book will also be released, so you can pore over the images for hours on end.
According to MTV.com, LaBeouf and Manson met at a Kills concert in L.A. where longtime-fan LaBeouf approached Manson about the possibility of collaborating. The ambitious tune “Born Villain” (with spoken Shakespearean interludes and references to the Greek myth of Persephone) seemed like a natural choice for video treatment.
In the video, people get made over — MM style — with generous amounts of hair-cutting, nudity, violence, mutilation, sex, strobe lighting and some really uncomfortable-looking body piercing. Oooh, and there’s a burning cross in there as well. What does it all mean? As you may have guessed, it’s definitely NSFW. Unless you work in a mortuary or a brothel or something.
Manson, whose next album is schedule to be released sometime in the fall, also recently collaborated on a track for Skylar Grey’s upcoming album.
Do you think Manson has anything to say anymore? Would it be more shocking for him to make a video without all this stuff?
God this article is condescending. We get it, you’re sooo above Marilyn Manson. As for the actual song and video…I’m not really a fan, and have no idea what it’s about. I just want to hear the song straight through, without the interludes, and judge it on the MUSIC.
how can you review this and not also mention Holy Mountain. That one is almost too obvious.
Shia is a great director… Manson is at it again with music… and everything is right in this world
Oh come on. Manson hasn’t said anything since “Holywood” and he’s been doing nothing but rehashing lots of ideas, making a crappy album about heartbreak, and remain a dope fiend. To get Shia LaBeouf to direct your video isn’t going to help win people over.
Are you 12 years old?
#1. “Gross” is a subjective term, I didn’t think the video was gross.
#2. Shock is also a subjective term, I didn’t find the video shocking either.
#3. The song is brilliant. I’m a long time fan of Manson and in my opinion this is his masterpiece and the people who didn’t like this song are fucking morons.