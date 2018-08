As usual, “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo” always keeps it classy. In this clip from tomorrow night’s episode of “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo” (9:00 p.m. ET on TLC), Mama June handles the details for her upcoming commitment ceremony, which involves shopping for portable toilet rentals.

As Mama June says, when people eat, they gonna… well, you can watch the clip.