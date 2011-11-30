Watch: Mariah Carey meets Justin Bieber for ‘All I Want For Christmas’ vid

Justin Bieber and Mariah Carey made a four minute commercial for a department store as they masqueraded for a music video.

The 17-year-old wunderkind combined with the 41-year-old vet for her smash holiday hit “All I Want For Christmas Is You.” Consider the song a re-gifting of sorts, with the same wrapping paper and everything, only with Justin Bieber’s face as the tag.

As for the red-green-gold-tinsiled clip, Carey is obviously eager to show of her post-babies bod in a skimpy Santa’s little helper (or is it Mrs. Claus? I forget) slash french maid outfit while Bieber gives her his best boingy-eyes wolf whistle gaze. Bieber spends the rest of the time, appropriately, as a mannequin in said store, though it is unclear if he’s sporting consumerist pleasures for the Men’s or Women’s Apparel department.

All they want for Christmas is… each other. Blush, gag. Cut scene. Exit left. Where’s the eggnog.

The video premiered tonight (Nov. 30) on NBC during the tree lighting ceremony at Rockefeller Center in New York.