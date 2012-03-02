Watch: Mariah Carey ‘Shake It Off’ in first post-baby concert

Mariah Carey performed an intimate show for her lambs last night at New York”s Gotham Hall.

As is clear from this clip of “Shake It Off,” Mimi is in fine form, 10 months after having babies Moroccan and Monroe. The tune, from 2005″s “Emancipation of MiMi” is barely a song at all, but it”s nice to see her back on stage regardless.

[More after the jump…]

According to Billboard.com, Carey”s 40-minute set included several hits including “We Belong Together,” “I”ll Be There” and closer, “Hero.”

Her show was part of a series of concerts promoted by Caesar”s Entertainment and also featured Maroon 5 in Chicago. Cee Lo Green in Los Angeles and Mary J. Blige in New Orleans.