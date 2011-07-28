Watch: Mark Ronson pays tribute to Amy Winehouse, so does Ronnie Spector

Amy Winehouse”s producer, Mark Ronson, paid tribute to the late singer last night by playing “Valerie” onstage at London”s Royal Naval College.

Ronson was joined on stage by Zutons lead singer Dave McCabe, who wrote the track. Winehouse and Ronson covered the tune on Ronson”s “Version” album.

Later, Ronson brought members of Winehouse”s backing band on stage, as well as singer Charlie Waller, for a cover of “Back To Black,” according to NME and BBC Newsbeat.

Ronson told the audience, “It’s really lovely getting to play some music here for you tonight. That’s what makes everything better. I went to her service yesterday and there was a rabbi that spoke and he said that somebody’s life is measured in deeds and not years and that”s the best thing I heard yesterday.” He also told the audience, “She is my sister, wherever she is.”

Additionally, one of Winehouse”s major influences, on both her music and her beehive hair-do, Ronnie Spector paid tribute to the singer by posting her previously-unreleased cover of “Back To Black.” Spector told Rolling Stone: “Every time I looked at her, it was like I was looking at myself. She had my beehive, my eyeliner, my attitude. She had such a great soul in her voice and her lyrics were so amazing that I couldn’t help but sing one of her songs. I was so happy to see an artist like Amy, because she reminded me of my youth. And she loved girl groups. Damn it! I thought she would carry on.”

Spector further recalled that Winehouse came to Spector”s London show six months ago, but was too shy to approach Spector: “She was hiding behind somebody, but I could see the hairstyle, and I knew she was there. That was all I needed. When I sang “Back to Black,” I could see the tears in her eyes, and there were tears in mine.” Hear Spector’s version here.

Winehouse died July 23 in her London home. Read my commentary on Winehouse”s death here and my colleague Katie Hasty”s commentary here.