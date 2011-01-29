Watch: Mark Zuckerberg joins Jesse Eisenberg on ‘Saturday Night Live’

In what was a poorly kept secret, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg joined “The Social Network” star Jesse Eisenberg on “Saturday Night Live” on Saturday (Jan. 29).

Eisenberg, of course, has earned an Oscar nomination for playing Zuckerberg in the David Fincher-directed film.

Zuckerberg, of course, has earned billions in hypothetical dollars for being Mark Zuckerberg in real life.

The two men, who never met before the production of “The Social Network,” came together during the “SNL” opening opening monologue. Andy Samberg also joined them, though his presence was less notable.

Check out the clip, courtesy of NBC: