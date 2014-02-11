Watch: Marvel debut’s trailer for ‘X-Men: No More Humans!’

(CBR) Best-selling author Mike Carey and chart-topping artist Salvador Larocca gather Marvel”s most popular mutants for an all-new original graphic novel, X-MEN: NO MORE HUMANS! Spinning out of the New York Times Bestselling X-Men: Battle of the Atom, this landmark epic features an all-new blockbuster story set in the continuity of the Marvel Universe. For years, the X-Men have dreamed of a world safe from humans. But now, their dream is about to become their worst nightmare. When all the world”s humans mysteriously vanish, it”s up to the disparate factions of X-Men to come together, get to the bottom of the mystery and find a way to bring humans back. But do all the mutants want their human brethren to return?

X-MEN: NO MORE HUMANS will be available May 7th in book stores, comic shops, the Marvel Comics app (for iPhone®, iPad®, iPad Touch® & Android devices) and online in the Marvel Digital Comics Shop. Trailer voice-over by Jesse Falcon.