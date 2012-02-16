Watch: Megan Fox joins mini-‘Bridesmaids’ reunion in ‘Friends With Kids’ trailer

Although a sequel to last year’s smash comedy “Bridesmaids” may be up in the air, a partial reunion is taking place in the upcoming “Friends With Kids,” as seen in the film’s new trailer (above).

No less than four members of the stellar “Bridemaids” cast appear in the film together, namely Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Jon Hamm and Chris O’Dowd (sadly, Ellie Kemper must have been busy).

It also stars Adam Scott (“Parks and Recreation”), Edward Burns and former “Transformers” babe Megan Fox. The film was written and directed by Jennifer Westfeldt (“Kissing Jessica Stein”), who also co-stars, and is currently dating Hamm.

“Friends With Kids” depicts what happens to a close-knit group of thirtysomething friends when storks start arriving. Witnessing the difficulties presented by the typical marriage-parenthood cycle, the last two remaining singles in the social circle (Scott and Westfeldt) decide to have a kid together, while trying to continue living the single life.

That’s a lot of funny people who, at least in the trailer, don’t do anything very funny. It’s no longer very edgy to have grown people talk openly and frankly about sex and the perils of parenting, even if the trailer is red banded and probably NSFW. If the amusing but slight “Jessica Stein” was any indication, however, “Friends” could provide a few one-note laughs, especially with such an all-star cast.

“Friends With Kids” opens nationwide March 9.

What do you think of the trailer? Grade it at the top of the story.