Can you even believe Melissa McCarthy’s Imagine Dragons song came out too late to be nominated for a Grammy in every category? What a total tragedy! I hope one of the sketches in this weekend’s episode of “SNL” just involves Melissa teaching us all how to throw a punch, because she seems like she’s really good at that. And I, for one, would like to do some fighting this year.

Starting with, anyone who is not in love with Melissa McCarthy’s Imagine Dragons song.