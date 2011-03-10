Watch: Michael Jackson’s ‘Hollywood’ like ‘So You Think You Can Dance’

#Michael Jackson
03.10.11 7 years ago 3 Comments

The reception to “Michael” — the 2010 posthumous collection of MJ tracks culled from demos — was certainly mixed, but Epic is certainly trying to make at least one of those tracks appear, well, epic.

The music video to “Hollywood Tonight” features all the drama and dancing of a television reality show, and follows one starry-eyed hoofer to L.A., as she tries to make it in the big bad world of entertainment there.

Featured are all of the King of Pop’s most signature moves, on top of his Hollywood star. And its makers have caught onto the Flash Mob phenom, too, and threw a bunch of non-dancer-types into the mix at the end.

Meanwhile, the MJ music handlers are trying to get in on at least one other internet meme: in a post on Jackson’s website earlier this week, there’s a call to arms from artists, fans, dancers, etc., to help aid in crowdsourcing the making of a “Behind the Mask” vid. Do you think you’d like to help?

Around The Web

TOPICS#Michael Jackson
TAGSbehind the maskhollywoodmichael jackson

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP