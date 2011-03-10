Watch: Michael Jackson’s ‘Hollywood’ like ‘So You Think You Can Dance’

The reception to “Michael” — the 2010 posthumous collection of MJ tracks culled from demos — was certainly mixed, but Epic is certainly trying to make at least one of those tracks appear, well, epic.

The music video to “Hollywood Tonight” features all the drama and dancing of a television reality show, and follows one starry-eyed hoofer to L.A., as she tries to make it in the big bad world of entertainment there.

Featured are all of the King of Pop’s most signature moves, on top of his Hollywood star. And its makers have caught onto the Flash Mob phenom, too, and threw a bunch of non-dancer-types into the mix at the end.

Meanwhile, the MJ music handlers are trying to get in on at least one other internet meme: in a post on Jackson’s website earlier this week, there’s a call to arms from artists, fans, dancers, etc., to help aid in crowdsourcing the making of a “Behind the Mask” vid. Do you think you’d like to help?