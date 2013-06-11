Watch: Michael Kors’ bitchiest ‘Project Runway’ takedowns get their own supercut

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

When it came to his ten seasons as a judge on “Project Runway,” superstar designer/champion eye-roller Michael Kors was never one to hold back his scathingly bitchy opinions. Now someone who is clearly a genius has distilled all of the diva-licious fashion icon’s greatest takedowns from the show into one glorious supercut. For instance:

“Let’s be honest, it did look like she had an old diaper pushed in between her legs.”

“You achieved the impossible. She has camel toe in big shorts.”

“She looks like a transvestite flamenco dancer at a funeral.”

“Unless you are going to a Joan Crawford St. Patty’s Day party, I mean, who is wearing this blouse?”

“She’s a pole dancer in Dubai.”

“She’s got all the curtains from Tara ripped off the wall and put into the one dress.”

“Tight satin? No human being should wear tight satin!”

And that’s just the tip of the iceberg, friends.

Twitter: @HitFixChris