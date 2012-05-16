Watch: Mick Jagger bringing pals Arcade Fire and Foo Fighters to ‘SNL’ season finale

Sometimes one rock legend just isn’t enough.

When Mick Jagger hosts the season finale of “Saturday Night Live” this weekend, he’ll be bringing along of variety of music buddies, including The Foo Fighters, Arcade Fire and legendary guitarist Jeff Beck.

Can we expect an all-star hootenanny? Beck performed on Jagger’s 1985 record “She’s the Boss,” and has performed live with him before.

Watch Jagger and longtime cast member Kristen Wiig (“Bridesmaids”) clown around in these promos:

“What a waste of magic!” Somewhat unbelievably, this will be Jagger’s first time hosting solo (The Rolling Stones hosted once in 1978), although he’s performed on the show before and has popped up in guest appearances here and there.

Reportedly, the Stones won’t be making an appearance on Saturday’s episode. But, with the Foos and AF there, is there really any room to complain?