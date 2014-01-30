Watch Miley Cyrus and Madonna go country diva on ‘MTV Unplugged’

01.30.14 5 years ago
Last night, Miley Cyrus turned “MTV Unplugged” into a country hoedown with special guest Madonna. Watch below as the 21-year-old and 55-year-old bump, grind and sing a mashup of Cyrus’ hit “We Can’t Stop” and Madonna’s 2000 track “Don’t Tell Me.”
The duet is as visually appealing as it is musically, with Cyrus and Madonna in semi-matching, jewel-encrusted Western wear. The songs work well as a medley, but the vocals sound a bit off by the end. Reportedly, the duo had to perform their set twice due to technical difficulties.
Cyrus also performed acoustic, country-tinged versions of “Wrecking Ball,” “Bangerz,” “Adore You,” “Drive,” “4×4” and a cover of godmother Dolly Parton’s “Jolene.” Watch that below.

