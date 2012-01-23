Watch: Miley Cyrus as you’ve never seen her on Dylan cover

Miley Cyrus”s second act starts now. Her country-fied cover of Bob Dylan”s “You”re Gonna Make Me Lonesome When You Go” shows off a more mature, lovely side of her.

The video for the track, recorded for the 73-song “Chimes of Freedom: The Songs of Bob Dylan: Honoring 50 Years of Amnesty International,” showcases Cyrus in an empty apartment, accompanied only by three sidemen as she plaintively sings the song seated on a stool beside guitarist Johnzo West. She sounds great. She doesn”t overplay it or underplay it. She”s could have a great country record inside of her.

At 19, she”s the youngest artist on the Jan. 24 collection. Pete Seeger, who adorably contributes a cover of “Forever Young,” is the oldest at 92. Other artists include Elvis Costello, Adele, Ke$ha and My Morning Jacket.

The four-CD compilation retails for $24.99 (and the digital download for $19.99), but you can test several of the tracks, including Pete Townshend”s “Corrina, Corrina,” Diana Krall”s “Simple Twist of Fate,” Raphael Saddiq”s “Leopard-Skin Pill-Box Hat,” and Johnny Cash”s “One Too Many Mornings” featuring the Avett Bros. at Amnesty International”s website.



