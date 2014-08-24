Watch: Miley Cyrus turns homeless advocate at the MTV VMAs

What a difference a year makes: Last year, Miley Cyrus caused a stir at the MTV Video Music Awards as twerker-in-chief (she left that this year to Nicki Minaj). This year, she”ll be remembered as head humanitarian.

Taking a page from a book written before she was born- In 1973, when Marlon Brando has Sacheen Littlefeather decline his Oscar for “The Godfather” and use the time to talk about the American Indian Movement- Cyrus ceded her acceptance speech time for Video of the YEar (for “Wrecking Ball”) to Jesse, a homeless youth, who made a plea for help for the 1.6 million runaways and homeless youth in the United States.

Cyrus looked on, welling up, as Jesse talked about how he had “the same dreams that many of you here tonight,” before directing people to Cyrus” website. There, Cyrus has posted a video asking people to donate to My Friend”s Place, a homeless center for youth in Hollywood. And to entice people, for every $5 donation, the donor will be entered to win a trip for two to Brazil to Cyrus” Rio de Janeiro show.

Below is Jesse”s speech. To see Cyrus' solicitation for My Friend's Place, go here.