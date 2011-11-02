Watch: Miss Piggy confronts her evil doppelganger in 1 of 3 new ‘Muppets’ clips

If you aren’t already on the verge of being sick from the endless recent marketing blitz surrounding Disney’s Nov. 23rd release of “The Muppets” (at this point I’m a little worried we’re all going to be forced to watch it at gunpoint on opening weekend), why not check out three new clips from the upcoming James Bobin-directed film starring Jason Segel, Amy Adams, Chris Cooper, Rashida Jones and all your favorite Muppet characters?

In this first clip, new Muppet Walter – the world’s biggest fan of Kermit, Miss Piggy, Gonzo, Animal and the rest of the gang – is pleasantly surprised to discover that his big brother Gary (Jason Segel) bought an extra ticket for him to accompany Gary and his girlfriend Mary (Amy Adams) on their trip to visit the famed Muppets Studio.

Clip #2 has Walter revealing oil tycoon Tex Richman’s (Cooper) plan to destroy the historic Muppet Theater in order to drill there. And that’s when he has an idea involving a famous Los Angeles landmark and some nice, juicy weiners.



Last but not least, this final clip has Miss Piggy confronting evil doppleganger “Miss Poogy” and showing her who’s boss. Oh, that lovable swine!

“The Muppets” hits theaters on November 23.