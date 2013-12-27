Watch: MMA nerdfight pits Spider-Man vs Batman and Robin

(CBR) As we”re unlikely to get another Marvel/DC Comics crossover any time soon, this video of the dorkiest MMA match ever may be the best opportunity to witness Spider-Man go toe-to-toe with Batman and Robin.

At first blush, you may think the highlight of the fight is the introduction of the World”s Scrawniest Detective or the early exit by the injured Boy Wonder, but I would argue it”s the hilariously straightforward play-by-play from the British commentators. For instance, “Nice mobility from Spider-Man. I mean, I noticed he was at a disadvantage initially because he didn”t have his web-shooters – he wasn”t allowed those, which I think is a bit unfair given the circumstances that he”s against two of them.” Or, “That”s a Superman punch there, Will, which is ironic seeing as how he”s Spider-Man from Marvel Comics.”

Clearly, the announcers were in Spider-Man”s corner from the start …

(via Uproxx, Deadspin)

