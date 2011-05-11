Watch: Mutants in action in first clip from ‘X-Men: First Class’

I’m sure everyone feels as badly for Drew as I do. He’s stuck in a beach town in France, watching movies with a bunch-a-nobodies, while we get to hang out with our beloved computers and be among the first to see cool stuff like this new scene from ‘X-Men: First Class.’

As you know, this is the prequel to Brian Singer’s “X-Men” films that ended on a relatively low note with Brett Ratner’s “Last Stand” in 2006. Director Matthew Vaughn was brought in to revitalize the franchise, and if this clip is any indication, he’s on the right track.

In the clip, Charles Xavier, played by James McAvoy, offers his (mutant) help to the CIA, presumably with the Cuban Missile Crisis (unless there’s some other crisis in the movie that’s left out of the trailer) and Raven Darkholme, AKA Mystique, AKA Jennifer Lawrence demonstrates some mutant abilities to get their attention. Rose Byrne (Bridesmaids) also appears as a young Dr. Moira McTaggart, (She’s my most favorite Byrne after David Byrne)

McAvoy’s aggressive energy as Xavier lets us know that this is not the reserved peacemaker embodied by Patrick Stewart, this Xavier is strident and ready to push for his cause. He doesn’t take kindly to derision and proudly proclaims the advantages of being a mutant. Of course we all know this eventually backfires in his life, but it’s great to see young Xavier fighting the good fight.

I like the feel of this clip as well as it’s ‘Mad Men’ sixties look. I’m much more excited about the film now, and may eventually get over the fact that they’re sticking to Singer’s harebrained timeline that makes Iceman, Angel and Cyclops (and Jean?) not be born till years later… sigh.

Watch the clip embedded below. What are your thoughts? Right track? Too much? Miss Iceman too?

“X-Men: First Class” Opens in theaters June 3rd, 2011

For those keeping track: Alex Dorn is not Drew McWeeny