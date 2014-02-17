Watch NBA All-Star sets by Kendrick Lamar, Pharrell Williams and Janelle Monae

Last weekend”s NBA All-Star Game at New Orleans Arena, an exhibition basketball game featuring the league’s best players, could have been mistaken for a music festival.

Kendrick Lamar kicked off the pre-game festivities, Pharrell Williams opened Sunday”s game with a ton of big name guests and Janelle Monae, Gary Clark Jr., Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Earth, Wind and Fire and Dr. John all performed at halftime. Watch the performances below.

In between Saturday night”s three-point and dunk contests, Lamar rearranged his songs “m.A.A.d. city” and “Bitch, Don”t Kill My Vibe” to be backed by a live band.

Williams opened Sunday’s game with his debut single “Frontin,”” then was joined by Nelly for the Neptunes-produced “Hot In Herre.” Diddy and Busta Rhymes emerged from a platform to perform “Pass The Rock This Way,” a basketball-themed reimagining of “Pass The Courvoisier, Part II.” Williams finished out the set with his summer smash “Blurred Lines,” N.E.R.D.”s song, “Rock Star,” “Beautiful” with guest Snoop Dogg, Daft Punk’s “Get Lucky” and his recent solo hit, “Happy.”

At halftime, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue delivered a Big Easy brass band, Dr. John hit the piano, Gary Clark Jr. shredded guitar, Janelle Monae sang and moonwalked and Earth, Wind & Fire ended the set with “Shining Star.”