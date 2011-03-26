Watch: NBC teases Will Ferrell’s ‘Office’ debut

#The Office #Will Ferrell
03.26.11 7 years ago

With Steve Carell leaving his longtime post as boss Michael Scott on NBC’s “The Office,” the network has decided to bring in a big gun to insure mega-ratings during this season’s final episodes. Will Ferrell is guesting on 4 segments as Scott’s temporary replacement.

Ferrell and Carell also starred together in 2004’s “Anchorman” and 2005’s “Bewitched.” David Koechner, who plays Todd Packer on “The Office,” was also featured in the former film.

Watch the teaser below in which two of the funniest people in the world share the most awkward hug ever.

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Office#Will Ferrell
TAGSNBCSTEVE CARELLTHE OFFICEWILL FERRELL

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 6 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP