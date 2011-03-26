Watch: NBC teases Will Ferrell’s ‘Office’ debut

With Steve Carell leaving his longtime post as boss Michael Scott on NBC’s “The Office,” the network has decided to bring in a big gun to insure mega-ratings during this season’s final episodes. Will Ferrell is guesting on 4 segments as Scott’s temporary replacement.

Ferrell and Carell also starred together in 2004’s “Anchorman” and 2005’s “Bewitched.” David Koechner, who plays Todd Packer on “The Office,” was also featured in the former film.

Watch the teaser below in which two of the funniest people in the world share the most awkward hug ever.