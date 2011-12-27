Watch: New 12-minute ‘Hobbit’ production video takes you to Hobbiton

#Elijah Wood
12.27.11 7 years ago

In case you “Hobbit”/”Lord of the Rings” fans weren’t aware, there’s an official “Hobbit blog” currently up and running that over the weekend released a new production video (the fifth overall) highlighting the creation of the Hobbit village, Hobbiton. The new 12-minute clip features some intermittent commentary from director Peter Jackson and a few members of the crew as they embark on their mission to get the pint-sized country village ready for filming.

Maybe the coolest part of the video is when “Lord of the Rings” star Elijah Wood shows up to film his scenes as Frodo, returning to the exact location where Hobbiton was previously built (and subsequently torn down) during production of the “LOTR” trilogy. The actor reflects on setting foot onto the Hobbiton set for the first time eleven years ago (!), with a few video clips showing some behind-the-scenes footage which was shot during that time.

A little nostalgia for all the fans out there…

Check out the full video below and let us know what you think!



“The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey” is slated for release on December 14, 2012.
 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Elijah Wood
TAGSELIJAH WOODpeter jacksonThe HobbitThe Hobbit production videoThe Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP