Watch: New 12-minute ‘Hobbit’ production video takes you to Hobbiton

In case you “Hobbit”/”Lord of the Rings” fans weren’t aware, there’s an official “Hobbit blog” currently up and running that over the weekend released a new production video (the fifth overall) highlighting the creation of the Hobbit village, Hobbiton. The new 12-minute clip features some intermittent commentary from director Peter Jackson and a few members of the crew as they embark on their mission to get the pint-sized country village ready for filming.

Maybe the coolest part of the video is when “Lord of the Rings” star Elijah Wood shows up to film his scenes as Frodo, returning to the exact location where Hobbiton was previously built (and subsequently torn down) during production of the “LOTR” trilogy. The actor reflects on setting foot onto the Hobbiton set for the first time eleven years ago (!), with a few video clips showing some behind-the-scenes footage which was shot during that time.

A little nostalgia for all the fans out there…

Check out the full video below and let us know what you think!