Watch: New ‘Avengers’ clip has Nick Fury bickering with Maria Hill

#Samuel L. Jackson #Joss Whedon #David Letterman
04.10.12 6 years ago

Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and his S.H.I.E.L.D.-mate Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) aren’t seeing eye-to-eye in this latest (relatively uneventful) clip from “The Avengers”, which premiered during Smulders’ appearance on last night’s “Late Show with David Letterman”.

“Evacuation may be futile,” Hill informs the super-spy. “If we can’t control the Tesseract’s energy, there may be no minimum safe distance.”

“I need you to make sure the phase 2 prototypes are shipped out,” he shoots back, clearly not taking his teammate’s warnings too seriously.

And that’s that…what Nick Fury wants, Nick Fury gets.

Check out the footage below and let us know what you think!

Follow me on Twitter @HitFixChris

“The Avengers” hits theaters on May 4.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Samuel L. Jackson#Joss Whedon#David Letterman
TAGSCOBIE SMULDERSdavid lettermanJoss WhedonLATE SHOW WITH DAVID LETTERMANMARIA HILLNICK FURYSamuel L. JacksonSHIELDTHE AVENGERSThe Avengers clips

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP