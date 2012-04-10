Watch: New ‘Avengers’ clip has Nick Fury bickering with Maria Hill

Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and his S.H.I.E.L.D.-mate Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) aren’t seeing eye-to-eye in this latest (relatively uneventful) clip from “The Avengers”, which premiered during Smulders’ appearance on last night’s “Late Show with David Letterman”.

“Evacuation may be futile,” Hill informs the super-spy. “If we can’t control the Tesseract’s energy, there may be no minimum safe distance.”

“I need you to make sure the phase 2 prototypes are shipped out,” he shoots back, clearly not taking his teammate’s warnings too seriously.

And that’s that…what Nick Fury wants, Nick Fury gets.

“The Avengers” hits theaters on May 4.