Watch: New ‘Hobbit’ video diary has barrel-riding, mini Orlando Bloom

Oh yes, there will be barrel-riding.

Peter Jackson gives a behind-the-scenes look at his two-part adaptation of “The Hobbit” in this latest video diary, which takes fans on a tour through Stone Street Studios in New Zealand, where much of the filming for the project takes place. During the 14-minute clip we get an inside look at all the different departments that make up the production (special f/x makeup, hair, costumes, art department, etc.) as well as footage of the shoot for the dwarf barrel-riding sequence that’s been adapted from Tolkien’s book.

If you’re not particularly interested in the filmmaking process itself, I’m sorry to say you’ll probably find the 14-minute video a bit dry, though guest appearances by actors including Luke Evans (Bard the Bowman), James Nesbitt (Bofur), Orlando Bloom (Legolas), Aidan Turner (Kili) and Dean O’Gorman (Fili) help enliven the proceedings somewhat. One cool bit actually features actor Peter Hambleton entering the prosthetics makeup trailer before – walla! – he’s magically transformed into Gloin the dwarf in a matter of seconds. Of course, I’m guessing there was probably an edit in there someplace…probably.

Other sights you can expect: shots of the “normal”-sized actors posing in identical makeup and costumes next to their more diminutive “scale doubles,” a trip to the enormous greenscreen where many of the films’ battle sequences are shot, and a funny ending bit in which “Bilbo Baggins” scale double Kiran Shah takes on an army of swordsmen while wearing Orlando Bloom’s blonde Legolas wig. Which, you know, come on.

Check out the full video below and let us know what you think!

“The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey” hits theaters on December 14, 2012, while the second entry, “The Hobbit: There and Back Again,” is slated for release on December 13, 2013.