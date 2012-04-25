Watch: New ‘Prometheus’ featurette boasts new footage, cast interviews

“The adventure begins,” says android David 8 (Michael Fassbender, whose character was recently the subject of his own viral ad) at the beginning of a new “Prometheus” featurette released today – and indeed, our first few glimpses of the new Ridley Scott sci-fi promise a white-knuckle ride for Scott/sci-fi/”Alien” fans the world over.

Indeed, the new minute-and-a-half-long video will succeed in only amping up the excitement of eager fans with its collection of behind-the-scenes footage, never-before-seen glimpses from the film itself (among other things, I don’t believe we’ve seen the bit with Rapace and an unseen fellow crew-member attempting to “outrun” that giant dust storm), and interviews with Scott and cast members Rapace, Michael Fassbender, Charlize Theron, Guy Pearce and Logan Marshall-Green.

Speaking of the interviews, my pick for the video’s most hilarious soundbite comes courtesy of Scott himself, who explains of the film: “It’s all about everything…I’m one of those directors who comes from the ‘all-about-everything’ school.”

Well gee, thanks for clearing that up.

After checking out the full video below, let us know what you think in the comments!

“Prometheus” hits theaters on June 8.