Watch: New ‘Shameless’ promo wishes Merry Christmas from the Gallaghers

#Shameless
12.17.11 7 years ago
Christmas is still over a week away, but if you’re tired of traditionally saccharine carols, Showtime’s “Shameless” has the perfect antidote. 
 
Check out this new holiday-themed promo for “Shameless” season two, which premieres on Showtime on Sunday, January 8. 
 
Not only is the lewd and politically incorrect song a reminder of the darkly comedic sensibility of the working class series. It’s also a reminder that star Emmy Rossum is a classically trained singer and that William H. Macy, who wrote the song, is an impressively talented guy. 
 
The rest of the cast isn’t bad either.
 
Check it out and sing along.

