Watch: New trailer for ‘Amazing Spider-Man 2’ depicts the ‘Rise of Electro’

(CBR) As the summer movie season continues to bear down upon us for 2014, Sony Pictures has released yet another trailer for director Marc Webb’s supervillain loaded “The Amazing Spider-Man 2.” Titled “Rise of Electro,” the trailer offers some new glimpses of the relationship between Jaime Foxx’s character and Spidey, while also expanding on previous trailers’ footage featuring Rhino (Paul Giamatti) and Green Goblin/Harry Osborn (Dane DeHaan).

Releasing May 2, “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” also stars Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone and Sally Field.