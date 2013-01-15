Watch Nicki Minaj address Mariah feud on ‘Ellen’: ‘I’m not looking forward to live shows’

Genuine diva feud or well-orchestrated publicity stunt? In the age of reality television, does it even matter?
Of course I’m talking about Nicki Minaj and Mariah Carey’s now-infamous “American Idol” beef, which became the subject of internet buzz last October after a video showing a hot-tempered Minaj chewing out her co-judge went viral. The dust-up received further play at last week’s Television Critics’ Association panel for the FOX competition series, where the dynamic duo sniped at one another while addressing their oft-reported squabble from the stage.
Minaj further expanded on the controversy during an appearance on today’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show,” where she explained that the notorious dust-up caught on tape last fall was a result of her trying to “overcompensate” for Carey’s on-set antagonism – despite originally disbelieving the rumor that the “Visions of Love” singer was against having her on the show.
“I heard them saying, ‘Mariah doesn’t want you on the panel,” said Minaj. “But I was like ‘No, I’m friends with Mariah’…so I went there and I kinda started feeling a little bit of like ‘the shade,’ and I just overcompensated by being crazier.”
Despite Minaj’s contention that she’s now moved past the feud, she also admitted to being anxious about filming the upcoming season’s live shows.
“You know what, I’m not looking forward to live shows,” she said when prompted by DeGeneres. “I cannot trust myself. …I don’t want anyone on the panel to say something crazy, because I don’t want to look like a crazy psycho again.”
Oh c’mon Nicki, who cares what other people think?
Check out the video below to see what else the “Super Bass” diva had to say, then let us know your thoughts in the comments.
“American Idol” Season 12 premieres on January 16.
They are both divas, and think way too much of themselves, and not of the contestants. Don’t watch any longer….so much more could be done with the money paid to these “stars” in today’s society.
Write a comment..Both are overpaid divas who think only of themselves. Think of all the good that could be done with the millions that goes in to their pockets. I no longer watch the show…seems to have run it’s course. I have seen them both on different shows during daytime TV, self promoting.
So Nikki should keep her mouth closed because Mariah has sold millions of records? Please, I would have like it Sharon said we should respect each other because it’s the right thing to do. Not because someone has sold more!
Agreed.
That feud needs to stop on the show!! That makes me want to stop watching Idol because of all the bickering between them!! They are no better than any of us!! They both put their pants on one leg at a time just like I do!! They both need to get over it and stop acting so childish!!! It’s done gotten old!!
I think they both are acting rediculous. It should be all about the contestants, not these silly girls. Take a note from Keith and Randy.
Nicki tries using A.I. as a platform to show the world how cute she thinks she is. Mariah is a real artist who cares about the contestants. Big difference in the two. NM was a HUGE mistake.
These ladies should be judging the contestants, not each other .. To much about them …
don’t worry, you make the show entertaining!! I loved your natural personality as it came through. Very creative. The show would have been boring without you.
Yeah Shes a self centered narcissitic b*i*t*c*H
Keith Urban is the best, let’s be honest. He’s also nice to look at!
Totally agree Keith is the best. Love his music & his looks. But if I had to chose sides between the women it would be Mariah.
boo hoo she worked 8 hour days Rolling eyes
I like them both but in all honesty Mariah came of a lil phony and condesending to me…
Totally agree!
“I had to work like an eight hour day.” Bitch, shut the fuck up. Ghetto rat.
I wish Marian would give some truthful feedback on the contestants. She’s insanely talented…multi-grammy award winning. She needs to stop the Pageant responses. I think Nicki is one of the worst possible choices they could have made. She’s a joke. In regards to their feud…absurd
Come on American Idol executives, adding Nicki Minaj to the judge panel was NOT a good move! She acts too fake, ghetto gangsta rapper diva with a blonde haired wig she can’t stop touching, constantly rolling her eyes! When the tension/feuding started between she & Mariah we were disgusted with the unneeded drama & negativity! What were you guys thinking? Unprofessional judge with an “I’m all that” attitude made us sick & my hubby actually said he didn’t want to watch it anymore if that is what we were going to have to be forced to watch! Please make better choices in choosing judges! More professional, respectful and pleasant judges are best! She’s the first one we haven’t liked! There were times she was ok, but the eye rolling and back turned to Randy & Mariah was so immature & childish, it wasn’t funny!!
I love you Nicki. You speak your mind and show your feelings and that is all good. I find you entertaining and I hope you come back for another season on American Idol. Hang in there lovely lady.