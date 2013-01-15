Watch Nicki Minaj address Mariah feud on ‘Ellen’: ‘I’m not looking forward to live shows’

Genuine diva feud or well-orchestrated publicity stunt? In the age of reality television, does it even matter?

Of course I’m talking about Nicki Minaj and Mariah Carey’s now-infamous “American Idol” beef, which became the subject of internet buzz last October after a video showing a hot-tempered Minaj chewing out her co-judge went viral. The dust-up received further play at last week’s Television Critics’ Association panel for the FOX competition series, where the dynamic duo sniped at one another while addressing their oft-reported squabble from the stage.

Minaj further expanded on the controversy during an appearance on today’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show,” where she explained that the notorious dust-up caught on tape last fall was a result of her trying to “overcompensate” for Carey’s on-set antagonism – despite originally disbelieving the rumor that the “Visions of Love” singer was against having her on the show.

“I heard them saying, ‘Mariah doesn’t want you on the panel,” said Minaj. “But I was like ‘No, I’m friends with Mariah’…so I went there and I kinda started feeling a little bit of like ‘the shade,’ and I just overcompensated by being crazier.”

Despite Minaj’s contention that she’s now moved past the feud, she also admitted to being anxious about filming the upcoming season’s live shows.

“You know what, I’m not looking forward to live shows,” she said when prompted by DeGeneres. “I cannot trust myself. …I don’t want anyone on the panel to say something crazy, because I don’t want to look like a crazy psycho again.”

Oh c’mon Nicki, who cares what other people think?

“American Idol” Season 12 premieres on January 16.