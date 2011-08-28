Watch: Nicki Minaj, Rihanna come to prosper in ‘Fly’ music video

Nicki Minaj is talking up a storm about how she’s the voice of a generation in “Fly,” but it seems a storm was literally at work in the music video to the Rihanna-featuring pop track.

Showcased is a plane downed in the middle of a what looks like a suburban subdivision. Minaj and Ri-Ri slink around the wreckage in various gear, or rather, Minaj shows off her softer side in a fairy gown, then a catsuit and then some cheetah-spotted hair, to take the point home. It’s one of Minaj’s easier tunes, hardly a twist of the tongue to be heard; but she gets her kicks on during a brief fight with some inexplicable ninjas that show up in the clip’s latter half.

Does it sound like a bit of a mess? It is, but it’s the smoother, less-spazzy version of the Queens-born rhymer, which may help encourage pop-lovers on the fence to convert to her side.

The official music video dropped during the 2011 MTV VMAs tonight (Aug. 28). Full coverage here.