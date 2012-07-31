Watch: Nicki Minaj shakes her tailfeather in ‘Pound The Alarm’ video

Nicki Minaj is certainly doing her part for tourism for her native Trinidad and Tobago. In her video for “Pound the Alarm,” it”s carnival 24 hours a day in Port of Spain as Minaj and a bevy of beauties in feathered headdress and bejeweled bikinis fill the streets.

When the scenery isn”t of the local lovelies and their various body parts, it”s on Trinidad”s natural beauty, including the miles of beaches.

It”s a colorful explosion, but what may be most impressive move comes at 2:54 when Minaj”s breasts seem to take on a life of their own.

Instead of a cold ending, which would suit it better, it goes into a silent night after the partying ends, but you know it”s just a matter of time before it all starts again. No one”s hanging up their bird head dress for long.

Once the video has run its course as a promotional vehicle for Minaj, we hope she turns it over to the country”s tourism bureau to run as their ad to lure visitors. If that”s what awaits folks once they land in Trinidad and Tobago, sign us up to shake our tail feathers.

Minaj starts a U.K. tour soon with fellow Young Money/Cash Money artist Tyga on the bill. She allegedly offered the opening slot to Azealia Banks who turned it down to finish her album, according to MTV News.

