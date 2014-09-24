Watch Norah Jones Answer the Most Awkward Questions Ever

I love Vanessa Bayer's web series “Sound Advice” on the Above Average network. She plays “media coach” Janessa Slater, a haplessly hacky advisor to famous musicians. In the past she's counseled Aimee Mann, Ted Leo, HAIM, and Drake, and today she just embarrasses the hell out of Norah Jones and her country band Puss n Boots (featuring Sasha Dobson and Catherine Popper).

Their session together is hilarious and excruciating. Also: Norah Jones is an exact hybrid of Helena Bonham Carter and Chloe Grace Moretz. Discuss.