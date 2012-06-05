Watch: Obama sings ‘Call Me Maybe’… Is Romney’s version next?

06.05.12 6 years ago

Even Beyonce”s “Single Ladies” didn”t get a presidential version.  Carly Rae Jepsen, whose “Call Me Maybe” has spawned some great viral remakes, including by the Harvard baseball team, but now President Obama is chiming in…sort of.

[More after the jump…]

Video maker Fadi Saleh has spliced together different speeches of Obama to replicate him speaking/singing “Call Me Maybe.” We can only imagine how much work it took to find (or manipulate) Barack saying “ripped jeans/skin was showing.” It went viral yesterday and it blowing up the internets.

Will Mitt Romney come up with his own version?

Obama”s version may get more hits, but it doesn”t stand a chance in the race for cutest when it comes to “Adopt Me Maybe,” a photograph adapting the words to the song. We”re sure a full video is coming for that with lots of precious shelter pets. At least we hope there is.

TAGSAdopt Me MaybeBARACK OBAMACALL ME MAYBEcarly rae jepsenHARVARDmitt romney

